GoldenEd donates to schools in Eastern Region

GoldenEd, a Non-profit Organization has donated over 150 Dual Desks and boxes of nose masks to three basic schools in deprived communities in the Eastern Region to aid teaching and learning.

The organization's gesture was part of its campaign to provide a safe and conducive environment through the provision of teaching and learning materials for underprivileged schools to propel growth in Ghana's educational system.

The Schools include Dome D/A Basic School, Nsogyaso Basic Primary, and Hwanyaso Basic School all in the Kwawu Afram Plains South District.

Mr. Daniel Asamoah Amo, GoldenEd Founder said they visited the schools and noticed their needs, therefore, decided to intervene; “We were in the schools and saw the deplorable nature where pupils were sitting on the floor to learn and so decided to come to their aid.

“We are looking at our future doctors, teachers, lawyers, pilots, presidents, ministers, and others here in these deprived schools and so they must have the best infrastructure to help them study”.

Mr. Andrews Boakye, GoldenEd Project Coordinator explained that the support was to ensure that everyone’s learning needs are met in line with educational equity which is based on the principles of fairness in distributing resources, opportunities, treatment, and success for every student hence the donation.

"We have donated to these three schools and we hope it will go a long way to help enhance teaching and learning as the pupils will no more sit on the floor while learning," he added.

In an interview, Mr. William Nyarko Frimpong, the Educational Director of Kwawu Afram Plains South thanked GoldenEd for the donation adding that it will help alleviate some of their challenges.

"This donation has given me so much joy because it will go a long way to help end our infrastructural challenges in the district, we will no more see over 80 pupils sitting in the one classroom again," he said.

Mr. Frimpong appealed to the government, stakeholders, philanthropists, and individuals to support schools in the district to ensure quality teaching and learning.

GoldenEd is a nonprofit organization organized and operated exclusively for educational purposes for underserved schools in the sixteen regions of Ghana.