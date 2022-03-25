Parents must serve as children’s fundamental sexual education teachers

Nana Tekyiwa Frempoma, Nimfa Hema of Winneba has called on parents to serve as children’s fundamental sexual education teachers in order to curb the high rate of teenage pregnancy in the country.

Most teenagers especially the girls’ first sexual education comes from their peers, social media, or through curiosity which ends in pregnancy, therefore, parents must not neglect their responsibilities to teach their children at home, Nana Frempoma told the media in an interview at Tema.

She attributed the high incidence of teenage pregnancy to lack of sexual education “most of the teenage girls are not informed about so many things.

“If parents do not teach their children about sex, they will learn the wrong information from somewhere else and an opportunity to instill family values may be missed”.

According to the Queen Mother inadequate parental support and open communication regarding sexual issues is the major factor of high teenage pregnancy in the country.

“Parents have to play their roles at home by being responsible and educating their children about sex to avoid risky behaviour,” she stressed.

Nana Frempoma noted the fact that some parents are uncomfortable or afraid to talk with their children about sex education as a problem, rather if you fail to provide your child with the right information others will misinform him or her.

“A child is exposed to information about sex from sources such as school, friends and the media, at a much earlier age than many parents would expect,” she stated.

She advised parents to utilize the weekends to teach about sex education.

“Parents should be a good role model to the children since they are careful and constant observers of the adults in their lives,” she added.

She further explained that “we can’t eliminate teenage pregnancy but we can reduce it,” and urged teachers, parents, and religious leaders to use their platform to discuss issues about teenage pregnancy.