'My lesbian girlfriend won’t let me go, lesbianism is ruining my life' – Woman cries for help

A Ghanaian woman who spoke on condition of anonymity has shared how lesbianism is ruining her life and causing sleepless nights.

According to her, during her days as a footballer, the team manager never agreed for them to have sex with men, but with women only.

“And that was how I found myself becoming a lesbian. I broke my virginity through that because the other ladies I met there convinced me to do what the manager wanted. Because I wanted to be part of the team desperately, I agreed even though I wasn’t happy about it,” she said.

In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s Boneka Edition of NsemPii, she explained, “What happened was, myself and the other girls used to masturbate amongst ourselves, go out on dates and do everything a man and woman in a relationship will do.”

she added “Due to what she introduced us to, I’m not attracted to men although I have two children with my boyfriend. My family are aware that I’m a lesbian and have advised me to stop in order to settle down with my boyfriend, but it is very hard for me.”

she also revealed that she has been cheating on her boyfriend with her lesbian partner.

“But my boyfriend has no idea of this. He sometimes comes to visit me and he thinks she’s just my friend but he doesn’t know she is my girlfriend (lesbian partner),” she said.

She furthered that, her boyfriend also mentioned to her sometime ago that there were rumors about her being a lesbian but he does not believe it.

“I’m ready to stop this kind of life and live with my boyfriend and children, but my lesbian girlfriend won’t let me go and it’s really disturbing me, I think I need help,” she said.

---happyghana.com