MPs on Interior, Defence Committee to visit Bawku to access security situation

Members of the Interior and Defence Committee of Parliament are set to embark on a field trip to Bawku to assess the security situation on the ground.

The decision was taken after the committee conducted meetings with the Ministers for National Security, Defence and Interior.

The Ministers for National Security, Defence, and Interior had been summoned to appear before Parliament to brief members on renewed clashes in Bawku.

James Agalga, the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of the House, also said the committee with the Upper East MPs had been on a fact-finding mission in Bawku.

“At the end of the engagement, the committee came to the conclusion that there was the need for us to travel to Bawku and assess the situation first hand to be able to assist in finding lasting solutions to the crisis.”

Recent tensions in the area have led to multiple arrests following some acts of violence.

Last week, there was a confrontation between the military and some residents that led to the loss of two lives.

Over a dozen people have lost their lives and several others, including three military personnel, have been wounded.

The tensions can be traced to December 27, 2021, when there was gunfire in parts of the town after attempts to perform the final funeral rites of a Chief who died about 41 years ago.

The violence resulted in a curfew being placed on the entire township, a ban on smock-wearing, and a ban on the use of motorbikes.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had urged the feuding factions in the Bawku chieftaincy dispute to ceasefire and dialogue.

