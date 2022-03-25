ASA Savings and Loans donates to Osu Children’s Home

25.03.2022 LISTEN

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has donated to support the running of the Osu Children’s Home in the Greater Accra Region.

The items donated include drinks, Water, Provisions (milk, Milo, sugar, this way), dippers, gari, beans, onion, tom brown, cooking oil, rice, toilet rolls, indomie, spaghetti, frozen chicken, and others.

The donation is just one of many done by ASA Savings and Loans Limited this year as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Speaking during the donation to the Osu Children’s Home, Felix Adedeme who is Junior Divisional Manager for ASA Savings and Loans in the Tema Division indicated that the company is not only interested in making profits from its clients but to give back to the communities they operate in.

He added, “This donation will also reduce the burden on the home and improve the well-being of the underprivileged children in society.”

On her part, Manageress at the Osu Children’s Home, Madam Yvonne Norman thanked ASA Savings and Loans for the kind gesture.

She further appealed to other institutions and the general public to always feel free to visit the home and offer any little support any time of the year.