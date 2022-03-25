GhanaVsNaija: 'Be supportive, loud and hilarious as much as you can' — Joe Wise to Black Star supporters

Joining the some parliamentarians wishing the Black Stars victory, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei Owusu has encouraged supporters of the national team to be loud and hilarious, but not skeptical in showing their support ahead of tonight's game with Nigeria.

In an interview with Joy News today, the MP who doubles as the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament did not only wish the national team victory but told supporters to “be as supportive as you can, be as loud as you can and be as hilarious as you can. In the end they will be motivated.”

He joins the MP for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who, in his joyful jersey and with underrated football skills, wished the Ghana Black Stars victory in their first game against Nigeria for the World Cup Playoff.

Other MPs like Hawa Koomson, MP for Awutu Senya East, clad in a jersey, modelled and wished the Ghana Black Stars victory in their match against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The Black Stars of Ghana will play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria today, March 25 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in the first leg of their World Cup Play-Off.

The second leg will be played on Tuesday, March 29 in Abuja, Nigeria.

While it may seem that the whole country is behind the Black Stars, many remain skeptical as the team's poor performance at the AFCON eroded any last hope they had in the national team.

But with the beautiful and brotherly rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria so green and pure, both countries await to see who will troll who on Twitter after the match.