Gov’t pretending to be reducing its luxury just to squeeze more from the poor – MFWA boss

Mr. Sulemana Braimah

25.03.2022

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah is unimpressed by the recent measures announced by government to address the economic challenges in the country.

In a post on his Twitter page, Mr. Braimah has said government is only pretending to be reducing its luxury spending just to squeeze more from the poor Ghanaians.

According to him, it is untenable for government to say its appointees losing 50% of their free fuel coupon allocation is a good way to cushion the ailing economy.

He indicated that the free fuel coupon for government appointees should have been scrapped completely, not reduced.

“It's just a case of let's pretend to be reducing our luxury and squeeze more from the poor. Case in point: Appointees to continue to have 50% of their free fuel allocation. If we are all suffering, why should there still be free fuel for the privileged?” a post on the Twitter page of Sulemana Braimah quizzed after Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s press briefing on Thursday.

In another post today, Mr. Braimah said shared, “While they were borrowing and chopping big, when you complain about foreign travels by gov't appointees, they responded that those travels bring us the needed investors and money. So why ban foreign travels as a measure to save the economy? We no longer need money and investors?”

The two posts follow Ken Ofori-Atta’s announcement of several measures being put in place by government to address the challenges facing the economy.

Besides the 50% cut on the free fuel coupons given to government appointees, pay cuts of 30% have been introduced to save the government some GHS3.5 billion.