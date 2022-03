25.03.2022 LISTEN

A young man identified only as Mark and believed to be a thief, was gunned down last night, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Bole in the Savannah Region for attempting to steal a motorbike.

The deceased suspect, according to reports, attempted stealing the motorbike with some friends, who escaped arrest.

In another criminal incident within the same area, the youth, led by one Mohammed Attitor, aka Akula, caught a boy who was going around killing fowls in the area.

Source: Classfmonline.com