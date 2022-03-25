Commercial Transport Operators to increase fares by 15% on March 29

The Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators has announced an increment in transport fares by 15% effective Tuesday, March 29.

The announcement however comes after the Finance Minister announced a 15 pesewas reduction on fuel prices as part of measures put in place to cushion Ghanaians against the current economic shocks.

But after an emergency meeting on Thursday, March 24, by the operators, they contended that the amount is woefully inadequate, hence the decision to increase the fares instead of embarking on their earlier planned demonstration.

Speaking to Citi News, a representative of the Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators who doubles as the Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, David Agboado said per the agreement they had with the Transport Minister they are at liberty to increase the fares should the prices on fuel pass 10% threshold mark.

“Yesterday we went to an emergency meeting. So, we have decided that going on the streets will not be necessary again, but rather we will increase the transport fares. Because as I speak with you, we have all joined hands together and will increase the transporter on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, by 15%”.

“At the first time we included the government, but this time it is the Transport Minister who gave us the go ahead. The last increment that we did was that we were asking for 30% before he granted us 15%. He said when it gets to 10% threshold, we can increase the transport fares. So now it’s more than the 10%, It’s now 33% increment. We are increasing it by 15% again because if we want to go by the earlier 15% increment it will be a problem”.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC), Duncan Amoah who had earlier threatened to embark on a demonstration over the hike in fuel prices has condemned the 15 pesewas per litre reduction in fuel prices.

He said consultations with other transport operators will determine their next line of action.

