25.03.2022 Crime & Punishment

Peki: Carpenter jailed 20-years for defiling 12-year-old girl suffering special health condition

25.03.2022 LISTEN

The Kpando Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship, Francis Asong Obuajo, has sentenced Sampson Dei, a 48-year-old carpenter, to 20 years in prison with hard labour for having sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl with a special health condition at Peki-Blengo in the Volta Region.

Presenting the facts of the case in court, the prosecutor, Inspector Henry Doku, stated that the victim is a hydrocephalus patient and cannot talk or walk on her own and needs special care.

The prosecutor added that on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at about 11:30 am, the accused was caught red-handed by the victim's grandmother having sexual intercourse with the special girl, on their veranda.

Inspector Henry Doku indicated that the convict often visits the victim’s mother in his leisure time, only to be caught committing the act.

A complaint was made to the Police in Peki and the convict was arrested.

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, the convict was arraigned, and he pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

The judge, His Lordship Francis Asong Obuajo, delivering his judgment indicated that he took notice of the fact that the convict showed remorse in court as such sentenced him to 20 years in prison for not wasting the court’s time with a full trial.

---citinewsroom

