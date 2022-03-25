Gbewaa College of Education appeals to revive stalled GETFund projects

Dr Halidu Musah, the Principal of Gbewaa College of Education, has launched an appeal to revive GETFund funded projects in the college to create a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

He said the campus was littered with stalled GETFund projects, including an administration block, a new female hostel, a fence wall, and a two-story classroom block, adding the school's progress had been hampered by delays in the completion of these projects.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Thursday, Dr Musah said the College's infrastructure problem was further compounded by the four-year Bachelor of Education programme.

As a result, he urged the government to expedite work on the projects to create the ideal environment for effective teaching and learning.

"The College roads are in bad shape. During the rainy season, the situation deteriorates even more, making moving on the campus very difficult,” he said.

According to him, as a temporary measure, the management of the college is working to build more access roads on campus to make it easier for staff and students to move around.

He said the College admitted 360 new students for the 2021/2022 academic year, with 206 males accounting for 57 per cent and 154 females accounting for 43 per cent to study Bachelor of Education (Basic Education).

“We hope to achieve the College's gender policy on admission, which targets 1:1 ratio in the not too distant future,” he said. “You should, therefore, count yourselves very lucky to be among the selected few.”

Dr Musah congratulated the students on their admission but warned that anyone found to have falsified results would have their admission revoked.

He said the goal of the educational institution was to transform students into good, brilliant, efficient, wise, active, and assertive students.

Thus, he advised the students to take their studies seriously to bring fame, glory, honour and enthusiasm to themselves, their families, the College, and Ghana.

"Remember the sacrifices made by your families to get you here," he said. "Keep in mind the significant investment they have made and will continue to make in you."

He added, "Be reminded that the College does not condone bad behaviour, thus, those found culpable of misbehaviour and insubordination will be sanctioned accordingly."

According to the College Principal, the government is yet to increase the amount of money usually allocated to the colleges for the feeding of teacher trainees.

"Food prices have skyrocketed due to the rising cost of living, resulting in the College, incurring a deficit of over seven thousand Ghana cedis per week," he stated.

“This now puts a lot of pressure on the College's coffers and will most likely affect the quality of food the students will be served going forward.”

However, he said the students should cooperate with management as they strived to manage the situation.

All the same, Dr Musah said the College had enough classrooms to accommodate all students for academic work, adding, "We also have a spacious library, a well-equipped ICT Centre, and we are currently working towards getting a reliable internet connectivity to assist you in your academic work."

He said while the College had a team of professionally qualified, dedicated, steadfast, committed, and selfless tutors to help students achieve academic success, the students must take greater responsibility for their studies.

He advised new students to take their health seriously and obtain a valid and active NHIS card to enable them to access health services in a timely and cost-effective manner.

