25.03.2022 Social News

C/R: Nine victims of Asemase accident identified by family

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Some nine burnt victims of the accident that occurred at Asemase on the Cape Coast to Takoradi road have been identified by their family members.

Last Tuesday, an accident that occurred on the Cape Coast to Takoradi road saw fourteen passengers being burnt to death.

Although many of them were burnt beyond recognition, information gathered today indicates that nine have been identified by their relatives.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mr. Fredrick Nyankah, five of the identified bodies are females with the other four being male.

The said families managed to identify their dead relatives after spotting some of the goods they carried before embarking on the journey.

Reports indicate that controversy was created when two families clashed over one of the burnt bodies.

As a result, the Hospital authorities have decided to run a forensic blood test by the Central Regional Criminal Investigation Team for the six remaining burnt bodies.

The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital is confident all the remaining bodies will be identified by the right families for their eventual burial.

