"What exactly can one use 15pesewas to buy in Ghana?" – Dafeamekpor quizzes government on fuel price reduction

Social News
Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has questioned government's 15 pesewas fuel reduction in the new economic relief measures.

In a tweet on Friday, March 25, 2022, he said the paltry15 pesewas reduction cannot provide any relief to Ghanaians.

According to him, one cannot use the 15pesewas reduction to buy anything in Ghana not even sachet water.

In his numerous tweets, he queried the basis for government spending some additional GHC 5 billion on financial sector clean up.

According to him, in 2020, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta stated that government had spent twenty billion cedis to clean up the sector and so “I thought the clean-up was over. What has government been cleaning again from 2020 till date?”

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta on March 24, 2022, provided new economic measures to restore the ailing economy.

As part of the measures, a 15 pesewas reduction in fuel was announced to give some relief to Ghanaians in the incessant fuel hikes in recent times.

However, some drivers seem to have rejected that new relief stating that a 15 pesewas reduction is nothing.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
