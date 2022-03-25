ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Farmers likely to reduce farm sizes over high input cost, fertilizer crisis

Agriculture Farmers likely to reduce farm sizes over high input cost, fertilizer crisis
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Some farmers in the Sissala area have hinted at reducing their farm sizes during the 2022 farming season due to the high cost of farm inputs.

 Mr Abu Nabong, a 55-year-old farmer from Mwanduanu kroboi in the Sissalla East Municipality, told the Ghana News Agency that farmers' preparation ahead of this year's season showed a little anxiety as compared to other years.

 He said new farm fields were not being cleared in most communities as always witnessed in previous years.

 Mr Nabong said this year, farm sizes were likely to be reduced as a bag of fertilizer is being sold at about GH¢380.00 in 2022, up from GH¢200.00 last season.

 "As a farmer, the farming of maize has become crucial in view of it being a 'ready market' product as compared to other crops like soya beans, cowpea and that explains why I can't stop the farming of maize."

 He said weedicide, which used to cost GH¢18.00 last year is now sold at GH¢50.00 at the Tumu market, which was one of the reasons why they could not be able to keep to their farm sizes.

 "We would go to the farm but the price of fertilizer would determine how many acres we would cultivate for this year.  We would have to cut down on the acres we do every year,” he said.

 Mr Kandie Salam, a 47-year-old farmer, said the year looked already difficult as products realised from the previous year were below expectation, adding that if the information picked was anything to go by, then maize production would suffer a reduction because of the high cost of fertilizer, ploughing, weedicide and others.

Mrs Jibrilla Alimata from Kowie said the one-acre she cultivated every year might not be done this year given the high cost of input.

She appealed to the government to subside the input to salvage the situation.

GNA

More Agriculture
ModernGhana Links
Fertilizer crisis: Agric Ministry encourages use of organic fertilizer to lessen impact
25.03.2022 | Agriculture
Gov't remains committed to improving the Agric Sector — Deputy Agric Minister 
25.03.2022 | Agriculture
Review fertilizer subsidy programme under PFJ to target smallholder farmers — Peasant Farmers
23.03.2022 | Agriculture
Successful ‘planting for food and jobs’ has made agric sector attractive, no more for villagers or illiterates – Afriyie Akoto
16.03.2022 | Agriculture
Agriculture Extension Officers Undergo Training In Pest And Disease Management in Selected Vegetables And Legumes
14.03.2022 | Agriculture
Ghana's food security could be threatened, if this year's major rains fall below average
10.03.2022 | Agriculture
Palm Oil Industry Needs A Bit More Attention-Paul Amaning
06.03.2022 | Agriculture
Agritech West Africa 2022 launched 
05.03.2022 | Agriculture
AGRA: Still failing Africa’s farmers
04.03.2022 | Agriculture
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line