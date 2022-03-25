ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ken Ofori-Atta’s economic measures insufficient – Seth Terkper

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Former Finance Minister, Mr. Seth Terpker
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former Finance Minister, Mr. Seth Terpker

Ghanaian Chartered Accountant, Mr. Seth Terkper has said the measures announced by Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta to address the country's economic challenges are nowhere near the solution.

The former Finance Minister noted that the measures will not even address Ghana’s economic woes in the short term because they are insufficient.

“I do not think we have addressed sufficiently the short-term problems that we have. What are those problems? First of all, the budget is tight, the revenue is covering two items and is still not enough – compensation and interest,” Seth Terkper told TV3 in an interview.

He continued, “That means that every single item including parts of the interest and compensation on wages is being financed from loans. That includes recurrent expenditure, it includes capital expenditure, it includes arrears which we have just been told is about 5 per cent of GDP from authoritative source that is the World Bank, and it includes repayment of past loans that we have taken.”

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, March 24, 2022, announced several measures government is introducing to restore the ailing economy.

Aside the salary cuts, fuel coupons for political appointees and institution heads have been slashed by 50%.

The salary cuts alone are projected to save Ghana some GHS3.5 billion. Together with other expenditure cuts, government is optimistic that it would restore the economy.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
US court dismisses Ken Agyapong’s $9.5m defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
25.03.2022 | Headlines
I’ve not been officially informed about Court of Appeal justice nomination — Opoku-Agyemang
25.03.2022 | Headlines
Assin North MP accuses Court of Appeal of being partial; runs to Supreme Court again
25.03.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo gov’t has the discipline, compassion to turn things around – Finance Minister
25.03.2022 | Headlines
'I’m ready to take pay cut by as much as 40%; but it won’t go to this frugality gov’t – Ablakwa
25.03.2022 | Headlines
Asemasa accident: Two families fight over one body; hospital demands DNA test
24.03.2022 | Headlines
'Gov’t addicted to borrowing that it has returned from Peduase to bring more misery' – Isaac Adongo
24.03.2022 | Headlines
Police announce temporal road closure in Accra for Friday’s ECOWAS Extraordinary Session
24.03.2022 | Headlines
Ministers, Heads of SOEs to contribute 30% of salaries to Consolidated Fund - Finance Minister
24.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line