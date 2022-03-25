Gov't remains committed to improving the Agric Sector — Deputy Agric Minister 

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru has re-assured government plans to improve and invest in the agribusiness and activities of farmers in Ghana.

The plans he said will go a long way in addressing challenges confronting farmers in areas such as managing post-harvest losses, access to fertilize, etc.

"Since the government of Nana Akuffo Addo took over office, the investment in the area of agriculture has been huge and available for everyone, especially Small Scale Farmers. Last two years the government has imported and received farm machinery to help boost productivity in the sector. We have received a lot of machinery through the Ghana-India initiative which we will have more impact and will go a long way to reduce post-harvest losses in the sector".

Hon. Hardi Tufeiru disclosed this at the maiden opening ceremony of the 2022 Agritech West Africa Exhibition show at Accra International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana.

AGRITECH WEST AFRICA is the largest agribusiness, food and beverage, and processing exhibition covering the entire value chain of agriculture.

The three days exhibition brought together hundreds of exhibitors in the food beverage and processing and packaging industries from India, the USA, South Africa, Spain, Egypt, France, etc to meet the Ghanaian and West African business partners, manufacturers, and valve adding to meet, introduce and discuss new products and introduce their innovations and offers of partnerships.

Meanwhile, Agritech West Africa project Director Thomas James said Ghana needs to maintain its momentum by adopting new technologies, new Agriculture practices, and also effective production to feed the people as well as finding feed for its people.

He said Ghana is doing well by doubling and providing food security but must double it up again to meet the food security standard.

"Ghana needs to maintain consistency in adopting the innovative agricultural practice, innovative technology in order to feed the people and will be able to export as well. In the last five years, Ghana has done pretty well in doubling food production and must do more in the years ahead to meet its food requirements and address food security issues; with all these done ghana can be the next exporter of agric processed foods in West Africa".