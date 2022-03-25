ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo gov’t has the discipline, compassion to turn things around – Finance Minister

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister for Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta has said government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is determined to use a disciplinary and compassionate approach to turn around the economic woes of the country.

Addressing the press on Thursday, March 24, 2022, the Minister blamed the impact of the global Coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s attack on Ukraine as the major cause of the economic challenges facing Ghana.

He added that in the midst of the challenges, the Akufo-Addo government is focused in turning things around for the better.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, your Government, the Akufo-Addo administration, is determined to turn things around and has the skills, discipline, and compassion to do it,” Ken Ofori-Atta said at the press briefing.

In an appeal, the Finance Minister called on Parliament to put the nation first and work with the government for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.

“But to do so, we must not allow our fortunes to be misdirected by speculators and naysayers – those who only thrive when we allow avoidable uncertainties to hold sway in the affairs of our nation.

“Government will, by this, appeal to Parliament to put the nation first and work in partnership to serve the people of Ghana right,” Ken Ofori-Atta added.

Although the Minority is willing to play its part in the revival of the economy, it says the measures announced by the Finance Minister as part of the move by the government to revive the economy are inadequate.

According to Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, government must provide clarity on how much it is willing to cut on its expenditure in the midst of the hardships in the country.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
US court dismisses Ken Agyapong’s $9.5m defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
25.03.2022 | Headlines
I’ve not been officially informed about Court of Appeal justice nomination — Opoku-Agyemang
25.03.2022 | Headlines
Assin North MP accuses Court of Appeal of being partial; runs to Supreme Court again
25.03.2022 | Headlines
Ken Ofori-Atta’s economic measures insufficient – Seth Terkper
25.03.2022 | Headlines
'I’m ready to take pay cut by as much as 40%; but it won’t go to this frugality gov’t – Ablakwa
25.03.2022 | Headlines
Asemasa accident: Two families fight over one body; hospital demands DNA test
24.03.2022 | Headlines
'Gov’t addicted to borrowing that it has returned from Peduase to bring more misery' – Isaac Adongo
24.03.2022 | Headlines
Police announce temporal road closure in Accra for Friday’s ECOWAS Extraordinary Session
24.03.2022 | Headlines
Ministers, Heads of SOEs to contribute 30% of salaries to Consolidated Fund - Finance Minister
24.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line