Akufo-Addo gov’t has the discipline, compassion to turn things around – Finance Minister

The Minister for Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta has said government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is determined to use a disciplinary and compassionate approach to turn around the economic woes of the country.

Addressing the press on Thursday, March 24, 2022, the Minister blamed the impact of the global Coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s attack on Ukraine as the major cause of the economic challenges facing Ghana.

He added that in the midst of the challenges, the Akufo-Addo government is focused in turning things around for the better.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, your Government, the Akufo-Addo administration, is determined to turn things around and has the skills, discipline, and compassion to do it,” Ken Ofori-Atta said at the press briefing.

In an appeal, the Finance Minister called on Parliament to put the nation first and work with the government for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.

“But to do so, we must not allow our fortunes to be misdirected by speculators and naysayers – those who only thrive when we allow avoidable uncertainties to hold sway in the affairs of our nation.

“Government will, by this, appeal to Parliament to put the nation first and work in partnership to serve the people of Ghana right,” Ken Ofori-Atta added.

Although the Minority is willing to play its part in the revival of the economy, it says the measures announced by the Finance Minister as part of the move by the government to revive the economy are inadequate.

According to Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, government must provide clarity on how much it is willing to cut on its expenditure in the midst of the hardships in the country.