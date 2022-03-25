ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'I’m ready to take pay cut by as much as 40%; but it won’t go to this frugality gov’t – Ablakwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that he is willing to take a pay cut of even up to 40%.

In a post on social media, the MP noted that he is torn between giving the cut to the government or spending it on social initiatives in his Constituency.

“My dilemma: though I am convinced and determined to take a pay cut by as much as 40%, I am torn between giving it to a gov’t that has proven over the years to lack frugality, and whether I shouldn’t rather be spending the cut on my constituency social initiatives.

“Your advice pls?” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa posted on his Twitter page on Thursday evening.

Having received a lot of recommendations, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has this morning resolved to spend the 40% of his salary on social initiatives in North Tongu.

Already, he has used his last two months’ salary to support National Service Personnel serving in his Constituency as government continue to owe all service personnel.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
US court dismisses Ken Agyapong’s $9.5m defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
25.03.2022 | Headlines
I’ve not been officially informed about Court of Appeal justice nomination — Opoku-Agyemang
25.03.2022 | Headlines
Assin North MP accuses Court of Appeal of being partial; runs to Supreme Court again
25.03.2022 | Headlines
Ken Ofori-Atta’s economic measures insufficient – Seth Terkper
25.03.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo gov’t has the discipline, compassion to turn things around – Finance Minister
25.03.2022 | Headlines
Asemasa accident: Two families fight over one body; hospital demands DNA test
24.03.2022 | Headlines
'Gov’t addicted to borrowing that it has returned from Peduase to bring more misery' – Isaac Adongo
24.03.2022 | Headlines
Police announce temporal road closure in Accra for Friday’s ECOWAS Extraordinary Session
24.03.2022 | Headlines
Ministers, Heads of SOEs to contribute 30% of salaries to Consolidated Fund - Finance Minister
24.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line