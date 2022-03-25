'I’m ready to take pay cut by as much as 40%; but it won’t go to this frugality gov’t – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that he is willing to take a pay cut of even up to 40%.

In a post on social media, the MP noted that he is torn between giving the cut to the government or spending it on social initiatives in his Constituency.

“My dilemma: though I am convinced and determined to take a pay cut by as much as 40%, I am torn between giving it to a gov’t that has proven over the years to lack frugality, and whether I shouldn’t rather be spending the cut on my constituency social initiatives.

“Your advice pls?” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa posted on his Twitter page on Thursday evening.

Having received a lot of recommendations, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has this morning resolved to spend the 40% of his salary on social initiatives in North Tongu.

Already, he has used his last two months’ salary to support National Service Personnel serving in his Constituency as government continue to owe all service personnel.