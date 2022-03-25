Delayed State of the Nation Address rescheduled for March 30

President Nana Akufo-Addo will deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) for 2022 on Wednesday, 30 March 2022, Deputy Majority Whip Habib Iddrisu has revealed.

He told Accra-based Joy News that the address was delayed so as not to take the shine off the President’s 6 March 2022 Independence Day message since the two events were too close.

“I’m the Chairman of the Committee in Parliament; that is the State of the Nation Address Committee of Parliament, and the President will deliver the message on the state of the nation on the 30th, that is next week Wednesday”, he announced.

“Yesterday [Wednesday, 23 March 2022], I had a meeting with all the stakeholders in place to be able to see how prepared and ready they are”.

“Yesterday, I had a meeting with the state protocol, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police Service, the National Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service, National Security, ECG, the Information Service Department, all the key players who are supposed to play any role in terms of the State of the Nation Address”.

“Yesterday, we had a meeting and it has been very successful”, he said, adding: “We understand and we know that the President will come and deliver the message on the State of the Nation”.

