ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

W/R: Another vehicle catches fire today

Social News W/R: Another vehicle catches fire today
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Another vehicle has just caught fire at Adiewoso, a community in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The sad incident happened in the early hours of Friday, March 25.

An eyewitness told the host of Omanbapa morning show on Connect FM, Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, that the vehicle, a Rhino truck, was heading towards Ivory Coast from Accra.

“It had loaded insecticides from Accra to Ivory Coast. When it got to Adiewoso, it had an accident and caught fire. As I'm speaking to you, the vehicle has burnt to ashes,” Mr. Ben Ajumako indicated.

According to him, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived at the scene but it was too late to save the situation.

“Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service have just arrived but the vehicle had already burnt to ashes. Fortunately, the driver and his mate were able to escape from the scene so no deaths have been recorded,” he added.

This is coming a few days after a deadly accident occurred at Asemasa, a community near Beposo in the Shama District of the Western Region.

Some 14 passengers on a Ford vehicle from Tarkwa to Accra were burnt to death after a tipper truck collided with their vehicle.

---3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
C/R: Nine victims of Asemase accident identified by family
25.03.2022 | Social News
Preach the Gospel of Christ, not materialism—Churches told
25.03.2022 | Social News
"What exactly can one use 15pesewas to buy in Ghana?" – Dafeamekpor quizzes government on fuel price reduction
25.03.2022 | Social News
No matter what, never touch free SHS or any of the social interventions — Economist to govt
25.03.2022 | Social News
Teacher trainees demand 4-months unpaid allowance
25.03.2022 | Social News
C/R: Effutu municipal Assembly get first ever female PM
24.03.2022 | Social News
EIWUG jabs GMWU for mistreating Newmont Ghana workers
24.03.2022 | Social News
'We suggested 50-60 pesewas reduction; govt's 15 pesewas per litre reduction in fuel price disappointing' – COPEC
24.03.2022 | Social News
NEDCo/VRA plunged parts of Tamale into darkness over one person's mistake
24.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line