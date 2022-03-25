Youth of Buabula wants security personnel punished for allegedly killings, destruction of properties

The youth of Buabula, a suburb of Bawku in the Upper East Region are demanding justice.

According to the youth, those military men who perpetrated the heinous crime by allegedly killing and destroying properties in the area must be brought to book.

In a speech read at a meeting with the six Kusaug MPs who were on a fact-finding mission, the youth demanded compensation for those whose lives and properties were lost.

The youth leader and Assemblymember of the area, Hon. Paul Musah also demanded the release of the 11 people arrested in their various houses by the military.

The youth further demanded the current commander of the military in Bawku investigated and appropriate actions taken against them.

According to the youth, about 5:00am dawn on the 16th March 2022 when the military including police personnel invaded the community and allegedly attacked some houses, shot and killed some people.

Addressing the youth, Mahama Ayariga, MP for the area, called on the residents to remain calm as he and his colleague MPs from the Kusaug area find lasting solution to the conflict.

Mahama Ayariga assured the residents of Buabula and Sabongari that the security who shot and killed the three persons in their houses will not be spared.

Mahama Ayariga however, called on the residents to provide information on the extent of the damage for them to take the matter up to the President.

The six MPs later toured the affected areas and ended at Aisha Yahaya's grave where a Muslim prayer was said.

The head of the delegation, Hon Cletus Apul Avoka, commended and appreciate the security for their sacrifices.

Speaking at the military camp at Tensungo, a suburb of Bawku, he urged the military to be more professional in the discharge of their duties to restore peace in Bawku.