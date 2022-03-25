100 basic school teachers in Bono East Region undergo 5-day training of trainers for GIICT programme

About one hundred Basic Schools Teachers in the Bono East Region are undergoing a 5-day training of trainers workshop to further train 1000 school girls in ICT.

The training which started on Monday is expected to end on Friday the 25th of March 2022 at the Valley View University, (VVU) campus, in Techiman.

The workshop is under the theme “Access and Safety” forms part of activities to ensure quality training for Girls in ICT (GIICT) program.

GIICT is one of the government's flagship programs to address the gap between males and females in technology and digitization platforms initiated by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MOCD) and supported by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications(GIFEC).

At the opening of the workshop, the Bono East Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Effuah Amoah, charged the teachers to justify their selection among their colleagues for such training.

Gloria Adjasah Representative from MOCD disclosed that 5 regions, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, and Northern, and that, the first 100 best-performing girls would take away laptops each as first best schools get their ICT centers to build or refurbished.

She urged the Teachers to see ICT as a global tool for development and put in more attention to acquiring such tools help develop their communities and the narrative for Ghana.

Mr Daniel Owuredu The Dean of MDCEs in the Bono East and Municipal Chief Executive ( MCE) for Nkoranza on behalf of the regional minister, Mr. Kwasi Adu Gyan encouraged the participants to take their training seriously so that they can impact well to the girls in the ICT program.

Mr Owuredu observed that the program would help erased the wrongful perception that ICT is for males.

The Bono East Regional Coordinating Director, Mr. George Mensah Padmore charges the participants to ensure the region gets the first position among the other competing regions.

The facilitators for the training are from Indian-Ghana Kofi Annan International Center (KAICE) for Excellence.