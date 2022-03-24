ModernGhana logo
C/R: Effutu municipal Assembly get first ever female PM

By Amoah-Asare Isaac || Contributor
Assembly members and government appointees of the Effutu Municipal Assembly of the Central region have elected for the first time in history a female to preside over meetings of the Assembly.

Hon. Elizabeth Awo Sennah got 100% of the total votes cast giving her an overwhelming endorsement as the new PM after Captain Kwesi Eyi Acquah.

Madam Sennah who is in her third term as Assemblymember for the Kojo Bedu North electoral area is known for her commitment to work.

For God, country and for Effutu, Hon. Awo Sennah pledged to do her best with the cooperation of her colleague Assembly members to ensure the total development of the Effutu community devoid of political affiliation.

She also called on the people of Effutu to rally behind the Assembly and the Member of Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin to help facilitate the development agenda of the area.

"I will make sure that Effutu continues to get its fair share of the national cake and because of that, I am pleading with my people to support the Assembly in all our activities," she intimated.

