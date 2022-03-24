Twentieth Ordinary Session of the AU Commission on International Law opens

The 20th Ordinary Session of the African Union Commission on International Law (AUCIL) kicked off at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with a hope to contribute to resolving some of the legal challenges Africa is currently facing.

Judge Ismael Hersi, AUCIL Deputy Chairperson, who opened the meeting stressed the need for Africa to fully participates in the construction and structuring of the new world order, as the AU with its 55 Member States, is the largest regional grouping within the United Nations.

“Considering the collective work within our body and the individual expertise of each of the members, I would like to call for more increasing visibility of the AUCIL as a consultative body within the AU, and to the increase in the number of issues that should be submitted to our body for legal advice by political bodies,” Judge Hersi added.

Judge Hersi stated in an AUCIL document made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

Ambassador Tesfaye Yilma, Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the African Union, noted that as a continent, Africa has managed to develop consensus on various issues through the adopted regional instruments and, in turn, these instruments have made a positive contribution to international law.

He added that the AUCIL, as an advisory body to the policy organs of the Union, has a unique opportunity to study various issues in the context of existing legal frameworks and accordingly advise the union.

Drawing on the “AU Continental Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa,” held in Accra recently Ambassador Yilma recalled that “One of the key messages of the Forum was the need to clarify AU principles such as the principle of complementarity and the principle of subsidiarity between the AU and RECs/RMS in their response to Unconstitutional Changes of Government”.

The AUCIL Session will deliberate on different items on its agenda including: Election of the Bureau, presentation, and discussion of the Inter-Sessional Activities of the Bureau and Members, and the ongoing African Union Institutional Reform.

The Session will also consider and discuss a number of ongoing legal studies on political, economic, and social issues in Africa.

It includes the African convention against slavery, the prohibition on intervention in international law, the development of an African convention on judicial cooperation and mutual assistance, continental convention on avoiding double taxation, immunities under international law, maritime piracy, the digest of African states’ practice in international law.

The Session will consider draft model law for the domestication of the African charter on the rights and welfare of the child study and codification of comparative mineral and petroleum law in Africa, international environmental law and domestication of the protocol to the African charter on human and people’s rights on the right of women in Africa.

The AU Commission on International Law was created in 2009 as an independent advisory organ to the AU in accordance with article 5(2) of the AU Constitutive Act.

The Commission’s main task is to advise the Union on matters of international law, undertake activities relating to codification and progressive development of international law in Africa with particular attention to the laws of the AU.

