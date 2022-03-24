ModernGhana logo
Health workers must be given preferential treatment - Pharmacist

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah II Contributor
Mr. Stephen Turreh, a Pharmacist at Ashaiman Polyclinic has appealed to Hospital administrators to ensure that health workers who might be suffering from any ailment and transferred to their facilities for medical attention receives preferential treatment.

He explained that health care providers must not be made to join long queues when seeking treatment from other health facilities so that they can quickly return to their facilities to discharge their duties.

Mr. Turreh mentioned that health workers play a central and critical role in improving access to quality health care, adding that, the activities of the workers were geared towards promoting the health of individuals, families, and communities as well as preventing diseases.

He made this known when the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) visited the Ashaiman Polyclinic to support staff who have been sick for some time.

Mr Turreh added that health care providers must not go through the same the process other patients go through when they needed treatment so they could return to save live.

He commended the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association for supporting their Staff, Madam Shine Addo who is indisposed with an amount of GHC30,000.00 to cater for her surgery.

Source: CDA Consult

