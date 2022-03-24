20% of this, 10% of that, we need clarity; Finance Minister must come again – Minority

The Minority in Parliament is asking the Minister of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta to provide clarity on his press briefing on Thursday, March 24, 2022 where he announced measures being taken by government to address the economic woes facing the country.

The Finance Minister, among many other measures, noted that government has resolved to also cut certain margins to bring down the high cost of fuel in the country.

Reacting to the press conference, the Minority in Parliament has stressed that the proposed measures are inadequate.

According to Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu who addressed that press, the Finance Minister must give specifics on how much government is looking to cut from its budget.

“We do not find his proposed measures adequate enough. We need certainty and clarity. If you had an expenditure approval of GH¢145 billion, we expect that you tell us that I want to cut GH¢45 billion out of the GH¢145 [billion] and we know that this is your commitment.

“Twenty percent of this, 10% of that, we are still not certain how much expenditure cut he intends to undertake. More importantly, he’s announced a number of revenue measures,” Haruna Iddrisu told the media.

On his part, the Ranking Member on Finance, Dr. Casiel Ato Forson has punched holes into the fiscal measures announced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta today.

According to him, the expenditure cut measures are cosmetic, empty, and nothing to write home about.