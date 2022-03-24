ModernGhana logo
24.03.2022 Headlines

E-Levy concept is weak logic — Kwame Asiedu Walker

By Benjamin Nii-Lartey Ayiku
24.03.2022 LISTEN

The independent presidential candidate in the 2020 general elections, Mr. Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker has added his voice to the numerous calls on the government to take steps to urgently salvage the economic crisis being experienced in the country currently.

He says government must come up with innovative plans and policies to save the situation and not overburden the already suffering masses with an E-Levy.

Mr Asiedu Walker described the move as weak logic.

According to him, seeking to tax electronic money transfers make him wonder how government would believe that such a policy has any solution to the current economic crisis

Mr. Asiedu Walker, speaking for the first time on the E-Levy brouhaha noted that the overwhelming rejection of the levy by the public is an indication many people might stop using mobile money service to avoid being taxed.

Mr. Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker made the comments in an interaction with the media on current happenings in the country.

He says, instead of overtaxing the already suffering masses, government should rather think of innovative ways to generate revenue.

He suggests an increase in taxes on the importation of soft drinks and cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, and other products that pose as public health risk. That, according to him, would not only reduce the importation of such foreign products but also increase revenue generation.

Like many others have suggested, Mr. Asiedu Walker calls for the downsizing of the huge numbers of ministers and other appointees of the government to cut down expenditure. He believes that Ghana does not need over 50 ministers to run a small country of 30million people.

