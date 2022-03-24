ModernGhana logo
VIDEO: Ankobra River regaining freshness after galamsey halt

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
The Ankobra River in the Western Region which was polluted as a result of illegal mining has begun to run clear after the Operation Halt team stepped up its activities in the region.

This comes after the special operation led by the military task force mandated to stop all mining activities in forest reserves and water bodies.

The exercise has seen hundreds of illegal miners cleared from the Ankobra and its tributaries.

The river, as well as some of its tributaries, which had turned muddy due to the mining activities, was beginning to regain its water quality.

River Ankobra was not the only water body to suffer the widespread abuse which brought the subject of illegal mining to the front burner. All the rivers in gold-bearing areas of the country were not spared.

Freshwater fishes, snails, crabs, plants and the entire aquatic habitat suffered the illegal activities of the miners.

