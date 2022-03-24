NEDCo/VRA plunged parts of Tamale into darkness over one person's mistake

24.03.2022 LISTEN

The Northern Electricity Company (NEDCo) and the Volta River Authority for the past 18 days have cut power supply to residents of Kublemahagu, Kpawumo and other areas in Tamale following a misunderstanding between a customer and some staff of the company.

Some personnel from the Electricity Company last three weeks met tough resistance in their attempt to disconnect a customer for an alleged illegal connection.

As a result of the disagreement, the angry staff who were in the Kublemahagu community later plunged the entire community into darkness till date.

At the time of report today Thursday 24th, 2022, power has not been restored in the community.

Failure to restore power to the affected areas especially the Kublemahagu Community is heightening tension in Tamale.

Under the current harsh weather in the Northern Region, babies and the aged are all being punished in the community for a mistake committed by an individual who has since relocated to another area to enjoy electricity.

Request by opinion leaders in Tamale for the company to restore power to the community has been thrown to the dogs.

A resident told this reporter in Tamale that, the men use by the company to undertake the exercise take advantage of the situation to intimidate and use vague words against customers.

According to them, their approach to issues is disheartening and inhuman, hence their continued attack during exercise.

He further questioned why a misunderstanding between a customer and a company should affect the entire community.