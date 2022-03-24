N/R: Early childhood care, development in poor state — Report

A monitoring report by the Northern Regional Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Committee has revealed gaps at the ECCD level, which affect quality education delivery for children.

The report identified congestion in classrooms, lack of child-friendly washrooms, insufficient furniture leaving some children to lie on the floor, no attendant attached to the schools, no playground and no playing materials.

These gaps are common in public schools compared to private schools.

The report, compiled in November, last year, was presented at the Regional ECCD Committee meeting in Tamale.

Schools monitored for the report were Sakasaka Block “B” Kindergarten, in the Sagnarigu Municipality, Kukuo Zion Kindergarten, and Good Shepherd International in the Tamale Metropolis.

The Regional ECCD Committee is made up of the Regional Coordinating Director, Regional Directors of Health, Education, Departments of Children, Social Welfare and Community Development, representatives of NGOs working for children at the regional level, a representative of ECCD service providers and media practitioners.

Members present during the meeting lamented about the poor state of ECCD education in the region saying the situation did not help in building a strong foundation for children towards academic excellence.

Others said the ECCD stage was supposed to be fun to make the child to always want to be at school but the situation at the schools in the region rather discouraged children from going to school leading to the high number of out-of-school children in the area.

Amongst the measures outlined to address the situation was to undertake community dialogues and sensitisation for all especially parents to see the need to invest in ECCD by providing the basic needs for their children at this stage of education to ensure strong foundation for them.

They also planned to engage the Regional Minister on the issue to learn about government’s plans to address the situation.

They argued that a strong ECCD level would translate to improved educational outcome at all levels of education expressing the need for the government to invest in the ECCD level to address the challenges.

Madam Linda Amoah, Regional Girl-Child Education Officer observed that the challenges at the ECCD level were enormously urging all stakeholders to draw attention to them at various fora to elicit the needed response from duty-bearers.

Mr William Anim-Dankwa, Communications Manager of Children Believe said Children Believe valued the ECCD stage hence its Centre of Excellence for ECCD to amongst others drive the advocacy to improve ECCD education for children.