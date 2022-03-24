ModernGhana logo
Gov’t imposes ban on foreign trips for public officers with immediate effect

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Government has with immediate effect banned foreign travels for all public officers except pre-approved critical and statutory travels.

This has been announced by the Minister in charge of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta during a press briefing on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

“...with immediate effect Government has imposed a moratorium on all foreign travels, except pre-approved critical/statutory travels,” the Finance Minister emphasised.

This is part of expenditure-cutting measures taken by the government to ensure the achievement of the fiscal deficit target of 7.4% of GDP for 2022.

Government has resolved to cut the free fuel coupon allocations to all political appointees by 50% to address the current economic challenges facing the country.

“These times call for very efficient use of energy resources. In line with this, there will be a 50% cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions, including SOEs, effective 1st April 2022,” Ken Ofori-Atta told the press.

In addition, government has with immediate effect imposed a complete moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for the rest of the year.

"This will affect all new orders, especially 4-wheel drives. We will ensure that the overall effect is to reduce total vehicle purchases by the public sector by at least 50 percent for the period."

The government as part of the economic measures has also decided to prioritise ongoing public projects over new projects.

This is to enhance the efficient use of limited public funds over the period by finishing ongoing or stalled but approved projects.

