Slain immigration officer posthumously promoted as service goes after killers

The 26-year-old Immigration officer, Michael Otoo, who was shot dead by unknown assailants has been promoted posthumously from AICO1 to ICO.

This was announced by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) when it visited the bereaved family. The promotion is to honour the late Michael Otoo, who died in the line of duty.

The officer is suspected to have been attacked and killed by smugglers at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile in the Upper West Region.

Crime scene experts of the Ghana Police service, Defence Intelligence operatives, and other security personnel have been deployed to the Upper West Region to investigate the circumstances under which AICO Michael Otoo was shot dead.

Speaking during a visit to the family house of the deceased, the Head of Public Affairs of GIS, Superintendent Michael Amoako Atta assured that the criminals will be arrested.

“The Comptroller General has directed that because the officer died in active service while protecting the country, this is a great recognition to honor the deceased. Police crime experts, the Bureau of National Investigations, and other security agencies are in the community to find the perpetrators of the crime, so they face the law. The leadership of the Immigration Service will ensure that justice is served.”

The Nandom Command of the Immigration Service after the incident said “the body of the officer which had bullet holes, was hidden by his assailants under a bridge whilst his motorbike and helmet were found some 100 meters away from the remains.”

Police investigations have already commenced into the crime.

In the meantime, the Service has called for calm amongst its officers whilst the police and other security agencies investigate the matter.

“I am devastated by my son's killing. He was all I had and the only person I relied on. I adored him”, mother of the deceased, Elizabeth Otoo eulogized.