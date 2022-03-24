FIFA World Cup play-off: Bawumia commended for online ticketing initiative

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has received commendation for initiating the digitisation of football match ticket sales, starting with the crucial FIFA World Cup play-off with Nigeria on Friday, March 25.

Earlier this month, at the launch of the Digitised National Assay Laboratory in Accra, Dr Bawumia hinted of e-tickets to be sold for the Ghana versus Nigeria first leg play-off, following series of discussions between his Office, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the National Sports Authority.

The e-ticket sale has since been implemented, and in a Facebook post on Thursday, the Ministry of Youth and Sports announced the "remarkable success" of the initiative, and acknowledged the role of the Vice President in getting it done successfully.

"With less than 48 hours to kick-off for the much-awaited encounter between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, we are happy to announce that our novel e-ticket sales, initiated by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has so far registered nearly 20,000 tickets, which is half the capacity of the Baba Yara Stadium," the Ministry wrote.

"Considering that this is the first time we are using this technology, we are quite impressed by the remarkable patronage and success of the initiative. We thank the Vice President for initiating this drive and pushing all stakeholders to make it possible for this crucial World Cup playoff with Nigeria."

"Indeed, we are getting into a new era where the scramble for tickets at stadium gates will be a thing of the past. It is Digi-time and it is time for convenience. Thank you, Mr. Vice President and all our partners.”

Vice President Bawumia, who was credited with championing the Government's digitisation agenda, had, on a number of occasions, urged sports stakeholders to take advantage of the initiative and digitise their operations, especially merchandising and ticket sales.

The successful implementation of the e-ticket in such a crucial World Cup qualifiers, with high ticket demand, is a giant step in the football industry, which clubs are expected to emulate in line with modern practice globally.

For fans to conveniently get their tickets online for Friday's match, they can dial *711# on all networks and then follow the steps.

GNA