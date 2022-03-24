Macho Kaaka’s brother granted GHS100,000 bail

Iddi Mohammed, the brother of slain social media activist Kaaka, has been granted a GHS100,000 bail with two sureties by the Kumasi High Court.

Mr Mohammed, per the conditions of his bail, is to report himself to the regional office of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Mondays.

He is also expected to make himself available to the Asokwa District Court anytime the substantive matter is heard.

His relatives were excited about the bail.

Kaaka’s brother was arrested in June 2021 after his brother was lynched.

Another of Kaaka’s brothers, Nafiu Mohammed, who speaks for the family, told journalists: “We are grateful and happy today that bail has been granted to our brother. We will see to it that all the process and bail condition is satisfied so that our brother’s liberty will be given to him. We are still interested to see the end of the case to ensure that justice is served to Kaaka.”

Mr Mohammed has been in state custody over the murder of his brother at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Two weeks ago, two other accused persons being prosecuted for the same crime were also granted bail.

