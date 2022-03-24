ModernGhana logo
24.03.2022 Social News

C/R: 12-year-old boy allegedly commits suicide at Opeikuma

24.03.2022 LISTEN

A 12-year-old boy has allegedly committed suicide at Opeikuma, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.

The boy identified as Junior Setor went missing after returning from school on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

This compelled his parents and other family members to mount a search for him until he was found late in the night lifeless in an uncompleted building on their compound with a rope hanging around his neck.

The mother of the deceased, Joyce Setor spoke to Citi News about the incident expressing how sad she was when she heard the news of her son’s death.

She said her son never looked troubled, and he was reserved and a good child.

“I was home eating when my eldest son came to inform me that junior is dead. Junior is a very calm boy and has few friends, so, I am surprised at why he would return from school and go and hang himself. This is weird to me.”

—citinewsroom

