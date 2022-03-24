Ken Ofori-Atta speaks today on new economic measures

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, will soon address the nation on measures instituted by government to resolve the current economic challenges.

This follows government’s crunch meeting recently at Peduase Lodge to find solutions to the raging economic challenges, including the depreciation of the cedi and the recent increment in fuel prices.

In an interaction with members of the Council of State at the Jubilee House Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo revealed that the Finance Minister will address the nation today.

The Finance Minister's address will highlight the outcome of deliberations at the retreat.

“Our retreat, which you referred to, is in some way quite timely, because as a general rule, we have retreats each year on a quarterly basis, and this is the first one for this year. Fortunately for us, it coincided with these difficulties, and the public anxiety about the way that the economy was going. It gave us, therefore, the opportunity of the three days to look in-depth at where the economy was headed, and what measures were necessary to be taken.

“Some parts have apparently gone before the country, but the decision was that the Minister for Finance, on my instructions, is going to have a major engagement with the nation on Thursday, where he is going to be in a position to lay out specifically, the measures we've taken and we intend to take, to correct, as it were, and put the ship of state, steep on a better keel,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Chaired by President Akufo-Addo, the meeting was attended by all NPP MPs, ministers, government appointees, and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership.

It would be recalled that Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, after the proceedings, mentioned that government had approved some measures to mitigate the challenges on Ghanaians and bring the post COVID-19 economy back on track.

