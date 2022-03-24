We will support Sammi Awuku if he contests as MP – Mampong Akuapem Traditional Council

24.03.2022 LISTEN

Some chiefs of Mampong Akuapem have indicated their intentions to support Sammi Awuku should he decide to contest for the Akuapem North Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the Chiefs, although Sammi Awuku who is currently the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has not personally declared his intention to run to become MP for the area, the Chiefs and People of Akuapem Mampong stand ready to support his bid if he decides to run.

In an interview with the media, the Apesemakahene of Mampong Akuapem Nana Yirenkyi l, said “for now, we are not aware of anything but if he wants it we will help him.”

According to him, Sammi Awuku has done a lot for Akuapem, and all the chiefs and the people have accepted him as one of their own.

“Any day our son will tell us he wants to be an MP, expect all the chiefs to campaign for him.” Apesemakahene of Mampong Akuapem Nana Yirenkyi l further added.

Nana Yirenkyi l explained that the reason behind the traditional council’s decision to support Sammi Awuku is borne out of the latter’s benevolence to residents after he got actively involved in national politics, adding that he has always helped in addressing some of the challenges residents in the Akuapem North constituency were faced with.

Earlier this year in January, the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku urged a youth group within Akuapem North to pull down a billboard they independently sponsored and erected to honour him.

According to the NLA boss, the timing not right and sent a wrong signal.

By Citi Newsroom