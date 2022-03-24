We are struggling to put body and soul together; forget the pay cut – Muntaka

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase Constituency, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak has justified Minority rejection of the proposed salary cut for MPs.

Speaking to TV3, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said already, his colleagues are struggling to put body and soul together in the midst of the current economic crisis.

Arguing that the NPP MPs refused a pay cut when the NDC was in power, he said the Minority will also not agree to give parts of its salary to the ruling NPP government.

“When we were in government and our ministers and members were taking parts of their salaries to build CHPS compounds, our colleagues never participated.

“Why do they want to do their thing and they want us to participate? It is not in our interest to do that,” Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak shared.

The Asawase MP continued, “Why am I saying that? if you continue to see the kind of waste, there is more they can cut as many ministers and government’s functionaries but not the meagre salaries of MPs who are struggling to put body and soul together.”

Speaking in an interview on the Good Evening Ghana programme on Metro TV on Tuesday, Ofoase-Ayirebi MP Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that he is willing to move a motion to call on lawmakers to accept a pay cut to cushion government efforts to address the economic challenges.

Since then, several Minority MPs including Tamale Central MP Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad who have commented on the issue have stressed that they will not accept any pay cut.