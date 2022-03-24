ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We are struggling to put body and soul together; forget the pay cut – Muntaka

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase Constituency, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak has justified Minority rejection of the proposed salary cut for MPs.

Speaking to TV3, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said already, his colleagues are struggling to put body and soul together in the midst of the current economic crisis.

Arguing that the NPP MPs refused a pay cut when the NDC was in power, he said the Minority will also not agree to give parts of its salary to the ruling NPP government.

“When we were in government and our ministers and members were taking parts of their salaries to build CHPS compounds, our colleagues never participated.

“Why do they want to do their thing and they want us to participate? It is not in our interest to do that,” Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak shared.

The Asawase MP continued, “Why am I saying that? if you continue to see the kind of waste, there is more they can cut as many ministers and government’s functionaries but not the meagre salaries of MPs who are struggling to put body and soul together.”

Speaking in an interview on the Good Evening Ghana programme on Metro TV on Tuesday, Ofoase-Ayirebi MP Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that he is willing to move a motion to call on lawmakers to accept a pay cut to cushion government efforts to address the economic challenges.

Since then, several Minority MPs including Tamale Central MP Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad who have commented on the issue have stressed that they will not accept any pay cut.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ghana’s economy is no stranger to endless cycle of booms and busts — Franklin Cudjoe
24.03.2022 | Headlines
Acts of hooliganism will be severely dealt with – Police warns ahead of Ghana v Nigeria clash
24.03.2022 | Headlines
In this time of economic hardships, why should we pay ‘borla tax’ on fuel – Sammy Gyamfi questions gov’t
24.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawku unrest: We will give our report to IGP, National Security Minister – Mahama Ayariga
24.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawku chaos: Police to investigate alleged killing of 37year-old man by three officers
24.03.2022 | Headlines
20% pay cut: 'Council of State is the most useless institution in Ghana, they're all thieves with a capital 'T’'— Captain Smart
23.03.2022 | Headlines
Drop party colours and support Black Stars - Afenyo-Markin charges colleague MPs
23.03.2022 | Headlines
Stop funding coal, they are “stupid investments” – UN Secretary-General
23.03.2022 | Headlines
Minority MPs threatens protest at KIA if COVID-19 testing isn’t made free
23.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line