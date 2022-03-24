Acts of hooliganism will be severely dealt with – Police warns ahead of Ghana v Nigeria clash

The Ghana Police Service has warned that any person or group of persons that will engage in acts of hooliganism in Kumasi on Friday when Ghana plays against Nigeria will be severely dealt with.

This is contained in a press release issued by the Police and signed by Director-General, Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori.

“For the safety of everyone and the integrity of the game, the Police will severely deal with any acts of hooliganism in and around the stadium. Therefore, individuals or any group of persons intending to cause mayhem in the stadium should advise themselves and abort their plans,” parts of the Police press release issued on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, read.

Ahead of the crucial first leg meeting, the Police further appeals to all supporters and the general public to obey the rules and regulations put in place for the match.

“We entreat everyone to consider their personal security as a guiding principle before, during, and after the game. We should all be guided by the traditional bond of friendship between Ghana and Nigeria and ensure that the outcome of this match does not mar the beauty of our collective security.

“We urge members of the public and both fans to be on the lookout for the safety of each other and draw the attention of the Police to anything suspicious for immediate intervention,” other parts of the release reads.

Meanwhile, the Police have extended a goodwill message to the Black Stars as the team finalises preparations today for the clash against the Super Eagles tomorrow.

The first leg of the playoff tie between the West African rivals will kick off at 19:30GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.