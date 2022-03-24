ModernGhana logo
ASA Savings and Loans donates to Super Kids school complex in Anomabo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Wednesday, March 24, 2022, made a donation to support the Super Kids School Complex in the Central Region.

The donation was done by the ASA Savings and Loans’ Anomabo Business Centre, Central Division.

The gesture follows a visit to the school to find out what they need to improve the academic performance of students and the effective running of the school.

The items donated to the Super Kids School Complex include 20 bags of cement, textbooks, paint, chalk, white marker boards, toiletries, and some animated placards

The items were presented by Mr. Dennis Amofa Adarkwa (Area Manager Petrol).

According to ASA Savings and Loans, the donation which is dear to the company forms parts of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

This donation is just one of many already carried out by ASA Savings and Loans in its quest to give back to society.

Earlier this week, the Amanfro business center made a massive donation of food items to the Saviour Children Foundation Home located at Amanfro Kings Town, Kasoa.

In February, the company also donated some items to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

A few weeks earlier, ASA Savings and Loans had also made similar donations to the victims of the Appiatse explosion and Christ Faith Foster Home.

The donations are all part of the company’s CSR activities across other operational areas in the country.

