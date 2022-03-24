ModernGhana logo
Police investigate assault of handcuffed suspect in custody by officer

The Ghana Police Service has said it has commenced Investigations into a viral video in which a suspect was assaulted while in handcuff.

The service has directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau to probe and report its findings to the police administration for any disciplinary actions to be taken against anybody found culpable.

According to the service, such actions are atrocious, and warned personnel against abuse of fundamental human rights of all persons and act in accordance with the law.

A video on social media shows a young man being tortured as he sits handcuffed on the floor.

The swollen-faced 30-year-old suspect is reported to have conspired with another person in an attempt to kill his father.

This allegation seems to have infuriated the police officers who were seen slapping the suspect, Stephen Gyedu.

When attempting to explain how the incident ensued, the alleged officers landed slaps on his face and mouth intermittently while forcing answers out of him.

The voices of a male and female are the loudest amid the group torturing the suspect.

Over the past 24 hours, this video has raised concerns on social media about the treatment of persons in police custody.

It is however unclear which police station the incident occured.

—citinewsroom

