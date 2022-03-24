George Afriyie rallies support for Black Stars ahead of crucial Nigerian World Cup Play Off

24.03.2022 LISTEN

Ghanaian football administrator, businessman and current owner of the Susubribi Sporting Club, George Afriyie has called on all Ghanaians to massively support the Ghana Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup playoffs match with arch-rival Nigeria Super Eagles.

Speaking in a video that has gone viral on social media, the Former GFA Vice President said, irrespective of the current failures that the team has encountered, it's time to show the world that "We are the black stars of Africa, irrespective of what anybody says, irrespective of our recent forms and participation and failures, this is still another opportunity for us to eliminate Nigeria."

The Black Stars will host the first playoff match against their Nigerian counterpart, the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022

"I call on all football-loving fans in and outside Ghana especially all my brothers Ghanaians and sisters. This is a big opportunity for us to market our country Ghana," the Susubribi Sporting Club owner shared in the viral video.

The video has come at a time where most Ghanaians have lost trust and confidence in the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars and the Ghana Football Association following their performance in the just ended AFCON. But, George Afriyie is saying "This is the time to prove to all football funs across the globe that we are Ghana".

He continued "When we are determined to do it, we do it. We've done it before and we can do it again. He added," I call on every single football loving fun of Ghana to go to Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium to give massive support to cheer our black stars on to victory".

He however admonished Ghanaians to ignore the big names being bandied around but and rather encouraged one another to rally support for the national team.

"Let us all be in our national colours on Friday and also go and paint the Baba Yara sports stadium Red, Gold and Green," he emphasised.