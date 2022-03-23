ModernGhana logo
Ghanaians’ fashion preference skew towards African cloths – Fashion Designer

By Muniratu Zanzeh II Contributor
Many Ghanaians beginning to skew fashion preferences from European to African Clothing, Ms. Saada Mahmud, Chief Executive Officer, Saha’s Creation has said, stressing more people opt for dresses made from African cloths over that of imported.

Ms. Mahmud in an interview with the CDA Consult at Tema said that many Ghanaians and some foreigners have recognized and beginning to appreciate the fashionable designs that could be sewn with African print and were therefore going for that.

She noted that African cloths are currently being used to sew wedding gowns, suits, jumpsuits, the traditional kaba and slit, office wear, and trousers among others.

According to her, it was perfectly serving the fashion needs of the public and fit well into people’s self-expression at a particular time, be it for work, leisure, church, wedding, parties, or funerals.

The fashion designer indicated that to bring out the best of styles using the African print, they blend the colours, and motives of the cloths to sew a befitting dress to suit whichever occasion.

She further said they also combine the cloths with appropriate laces, polished cotton, bridal satin, organza, and other plain materials to create styles.

Ms Mahmud noted that the options for the usage of African prints were enormous, indicating that it has been used for earrings, bangles, necklaces, fascinators, shoes, hats, slippers, bags, clutches, many others.

She said the current prices of African prints on the markets were affordable and therefore urged all especially the youth to express themselves through African clothes.

She noted that they must not only imitate their Western peers but must help tell the story of the Ghanaian and African origin through the dresses they wear irrespective of their religious affiliation.

She said the youth could even learn on their own how to use the African print to meet their unique needs by following the numerous step-by-step video lessons taught by fashion college professors online.

This, she noted included how to make clothes by learning draping, pattern making, art, sewing, and how to dress, noting that they could build their confidence and self-esteem through the fashion statement they make.

Source: CDA Consult

