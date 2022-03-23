Communities in Kwawu Afram Plains South cry for basic amenities

The Chiefs and people of Hwanyaso, and Nsogyaso communities in the Kwawu Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region have called for the provision of basic amenities.

Hwanyaso and Nsogyaso communities lack good roads, no treated potable water, and no connection to the national electricity. The communities can be accessed through the use of pontoons through the Volta Lake, and subsequently by road through Dome and Maame Krobo.

Nana Emmanuel Ofosu Boateng, Chief of Hwanyaso in an interview noted "I was born here and I grew up in this place, I have never seen electricity light in this place for so many years, there are no electricity poles here let alone to talk about wires and power supply.”

Nana Boateng said apart from the electricity, water, and road issues, the community’s only basic school was in a deplorable state and lacked teaching and learning materials, as well as furniture for pupils and teachers.

He further said due to the deplorable nature of the roads, only motorbikes ply it and charged exorbitantly a situation, he noted was affecting them economically.

The chief, therefore, appealed to the government to reconstruct the roads leading to the communities.

Nana Kofi Boateng, Chief of Nsogyaso, on his part, called on the government, district assembly, and utility providers to urgently provide the needed amenities to the communities to alleviate the plight of residents.

He also said teachers posted to the Hwanyaso D/A Primary School had no accommodation, stressing they teach in dilapidated schools without the needed materials.

He reiterated that the lack of basic social amenities has hindered development in the community as teachers were not willing to accept postings to the town, while those who accepted underperform due to lack of teaching materials.

Some residents also called for the establishment of health facilities in the communities as according to the quality healthcare was a major concern as they have to travel for long distances before accessing the needed health care.

They noted that it was a big challenge, especially during emergencies such as childbirth, a situation they noted had led to the death of several pregnant women who reached the nearest facility late with complications.