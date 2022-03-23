Tema District Assemblies of God members schooled on SSNIT scheme

Rev Bright Tetteh speaking at the event

The Reverend Bright Tetteh, a Management and Business Consultant has charged the youth, particularly the self-employed to take advantage of their current income and enrolled in the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) scheme.

He explained that the SSNIT scheme offers a stable financial system to cater for one’s needs when one does not have the strength to continue to work in the future due to old age or as a result of an accident that incapacitated the person.

Rev. Tetteh who is also a Pastor with Liberty Assemblies of God, Ashaiman stated at a business forum organized by the Young Singles (YS) at Central Assemblies of God Church, Tema Community Four on the SSNIT Scheme which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

He said the National Pensions Act 2008 (Act 766) enabled voluntary contributions where a minimum of GHC50.00 could be paid to the third tier to secure one’s future.

Rev. Tetteh reminded the youth that there would come a time when the investments they made would be their source of funds for their livelihoods as such, they needed to do enough savings and investment today for tomorrow.

“Every worker formal or informal will go on retirement one day, so it is important and very necessary that even though you are very young, you start thinking about retirement, the best time to think about retirement is yesterday but if you start today, it is better,” Rev. Tetteh noted.

He indicated that a self-employed person below the age of 45 years qualified to enroll on the third tier, a voluntary contribution so that they could benefit one day.

“If you contribute for 15 years you qualify for a pension,” he stated.

The Management and Business Consultant encouraged church members to be conscious of the times and seasons and engage in profitable ventures to save and make their pension enjoyable.

Rev. Tetteh noted that SSNIT could pay an invalidity contribution to an individual who is a contributor in case of invalidity and charged the youth to take advantage of the scheme and enroll.