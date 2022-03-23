Drop party colours and support Black Stars - Afenyo-Markin charges colleague MPs

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has charged all MPs to support the Black Stars in any way possible to ensure the national team overcomes Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.

On Friday, March 25, 2022, the Black Stars will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the first of a two-legged tie in the qualifiers to this year’s mundial.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament today, Afenyo-Markin who doubles as the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament stressed that all MPs should drop party colours and come together to support the national team.

“We all love the Black Stars. We want to see them succeed but we often get disappointed. We the politicians, in our commentary, sometimes make it partisan. This is about football, it’s not an NDC, NPP matter. Let us wish them well,” Afenyo-Markin urged colleague members of parliament.

The Friday clash between Ghana and Nigeria has been scheduled to kick off at 19:30GMT.

Subsequently, the Black Stars will travel to Nigeria to take on the Super Eagles in Abuja for the second leg.

The winner on aggregate at the end of the two meetings will earn a ticket to grab one of the five slots allocated to CAF by FIFA to represent Africa at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be played in Qatar.