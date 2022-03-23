ModernGhana logo
Stop funding coal, they are “stupid investments” – UN Secretary-General

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has reprimanded private sector entities funding coal.

He considers them as “stupid investments”.

Mr. Guterres, in a tweet, said that private sector entities still funding coal projects must be held accountable.

The first report by the IPCC Working Group 1 indicated that human activities have caused climate change.

According to the IPCC, without a reduction in carbon emissions, the world heads into self-destruction with an increase in global temperature.

Currently, the UN and various governments have agreed to limit emissions to 1.5 global temperature.

He further added that “we are sleepwalking to climate catastrophe. Our planet has already warmed by as much as 1.2 degrees – and we see the devastating consequences everywhere. We need a 45% reduction in global emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by mid-century to keep our climate goals alive.”

