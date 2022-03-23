Minority MPs threatens protest at KIA if COVID-19 testing isn’t made free

The Minority in Parliament has threatened demonstration at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) if the mandatory COVID-19 testing at the airport is not made free.

According to the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of the house, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the government must accompany the re-opening of the land borders with the removal of the costs for KIA testing.

“Inasmuch as I welcome this development [the expected opening of land borders], it is inadequate. We want to see a complete reversal; a complete rollback [of the fees].”

“We want to serve notice that if by next week, the government does not reverse the fees… we are going to talk. Series of actions including public action, public manifestation and picketing at the airport until that fleecing going on at the airport is reversed,” Mr. Ablakwa said.

The government engaged Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited to conduct the rapid COVID-19 tests at KIA following the reopening of the airport to international passenger flights in September 2020.

The 30-minute PCR COVID-19 test initially attracted a $150 fee but was subsequently reviewed.

While the amount was maintained for non-ECOWAS citizens, those from any of the West African countries were to pay $50 for such services at Kotoka International Airport.

The Minority had also previously expressed concern that Ghana was short-changed in the deal with Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited with regard to COVID-19 testing services at the Kotoka International Airport.

Last week, the Minority Leader indicated that some of its members will push a motion demanding accountability from the company handling the testing.

By Citi Newsroom