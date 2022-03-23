ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Group alleges discrimination against Zongo communities in acquisition of Ghana Card

General News Group alleges discrimination against Zongo communities in acquisition of Ghana Card
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A Zongo group has asked government to intervene and stop discrimination against people within Zongo communities in the acquisition of identity documents.

According to the group, which calls itself the Concerned Zongo Citizens of Ghana, although a number of ethnic groups within Zongos have legal Ghanaian citizenship, they are perceived as aliens and allegedly denied these national identification documents.

Many Ghanaians are currently registering for the Ghana Card as it slowly becomes the most important form of identification in the country.

Speaking at a press conference, the spokesperson of the group, Haruna Maiga, complained that “it is appalling that tribes such as Hausas, Fulanis… who have been in Ghana since pre-colonial times suffer such discrimination.”

“Getting an ECOWAS card, voter’s ID card, passport, and others to enable us to perform Hajj, for example, is a very difficult task for many of our people.”

“It seems the 1992 constitution which guarantees the fundamental human rights of every Ghanaians does not apply to us,” Haruna Maiga lamented.

He said these concerns had persisted despite formal attempts at redress.

“We have sent countless petitions to all those who matter to help stem the tide of discrimination against Zongo people in this regard, but the problems still persist.”

By Citi Newsroom

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Let's team up to make Ghana the mining hub of Africa— Lands Minister
23.03.2022 | General News
Forestry Commission’s negligence causing Atewa forest depletion – Group
23.03.2022 | General News
Store enough water — Ghana Water warns as Weija plant shuts down
23.03.2022 | General News
We will challenge the legality of SIM re-registration process – Sam George
23.03.2022 | General News
January allowance of National Service Personnel paid — NASPA
23.03.2022 | General News
Enforce High Court ruling declaring Assin North seat vacant – Petitioner
23.03.2022 | General News
Offinso South MP protests proposed relocation of district hospital to Offinso North
22.03.2022 | General News
ECG to commence prepaid meter installation at Kpong
22.03.2022 | General News
5.95million out of 7million trees planted survived—Lands Ministry
22.03.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line