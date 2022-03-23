Aggrieved NABCO personnel suspend intended strike; await review of program

Personnel of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) have suspended their intended demonstration following plans by government to review the program.

The group had decided to demonstrate to demand the payment of their four months allowances by the close of this week.

However, in an interview with Citi News, the Patron of the Coalition of NABCO beneficiaries, Nana Barimah said until the details of the review are shared with the coalition, all its planned actions have been suspended.

“The allowance hasn’t come yet. Authorities say they are pushing for a review. It is the details of the review we don’t know about. We are waiting to be updated on the review before we can take any action.”

“We do not know whether the program will be suspended or not, and so we can’t take any action for now.”

The nation builders corps is an initiative by the government of Ghana in an attempt to address the unemployment challenges.

The three-year-long contract with over 100,000 beneficiaries under six modules ended in October 2021.

But the government instructed various agencies to maintain these beneficiaries as steps were taken to finalise their exit.

Amongst the options for the beneficiaries was for them to be maintained, continue their education, or venture into their own businesses.

But the protestors say the government is not paying attention to those who want to be maintained.

